Tata Trusts invites applications for innovations in energy

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Tata Trusts today said it has launched a nationwide search for entrepreneurs and innovators in the field of energy and has invited applications for social alpha energy challenge, to find high impact innovations.

The social alpha energy challenge aims to discover technology innovations with solutions to Indias energy challenges or make existing energy networks cleaner and more affordable, Tata Trusts said in a statement.

The entries are invited from innovators across various stages of the energy lifecycle -- generation, transmission and distribution, storage, and consumption -- in multiple sectors such as households, farm, industry, and utility, among others.

The winners will be assessed on parameters such as innovation, business viability, environmental sustainability, social impact, and scalability potential, the statement said.

"The winners of the energy challenge will form the first cohort of enterprises for Tata Smart Energy Incubation Centre (TSEIC) - an incubator and start-up accelerator being built in partnership between Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd and Tata Trusts," it added.