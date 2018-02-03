Tatas to begin 17 cancer care cantres across Assam from 2019

Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran today said that the Tata Group will join hands with Assam government to roll out an elaborate cancer care programme across 15 districts of the state from next year.

"Tata group has a long-standing relation with Assam. Assam is very close to us. Our cancer care programme will be launched in the state in coming days," Chandrasekaran said at the inaugural function of the Global Investors Summit 2018 here.

The group will sign a Memorandum of Understanding during the ongoing Advantage Assam summit with the state government, he added.

Chandrasekaran said that its proposed healthcare initiative will be spread across 15 districts of the state. However, he did not elaborate further.

When contacted, a Tata Group official told PTI that the proposed infrastructure footprint comprises 17 centres across the state and it will be able to provide much-needed services starting early next year.

"The Assam government and Tata Trusts are partnering in strengthening cancer control through the governments health facilities. The programme will work in hub-and-spoke model with all the medical colleges acting as the hubs, while the district hospitals will function as diagnosis and day-care centres," he added.

The official also said that a three-tiered model has been conceived with leading oncologists, which would offer different levels of cancer care ranging from complicated procedures to simple diagnostic tests.

"The model envisages building capabilities in the existing public health system.

These will constitute two step-down tiers to complement existing three apex cancer hospitals in the state, creating a unique care delivery model to address the cancer burden in Assam and neighbouring regions," he added.

The official further said that the model is centred on the use of technology and task shifting to facilitate operations in remote areas, and patient-centric design principles to provide a good in-hospital experience to the patient and care-giver.

"The model will ensure that no patient will have to travel more than a few hours for accessing the full suite of cancer treatment services.

This 3-tier model will be supported by an extensive awareness, screening and early detection programme at the population level," he added. PTI TR JM