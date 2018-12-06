Taxi driver arrested for killing another cabbie in Jehangirpuri

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old taxi driver was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing another cab driver following a scuffle over the latter's relationship with a woman in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said. The accused, Yogesh, is a resident of Jahangir Puri and was arrested from Mool Chand Colony in Azadpur, they added. On Tuesday, a 28-year-old taxi driver, Mehtab, was stabbed to death by the accused, a senior police said. Police received a call at around 11 pm on Tuesday that a person with stab injuries was lying near the main gate of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, the officer said. He was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officer said. During inquiry, it was revealed that Mehtab had left home on Tuesday night after he received a call, Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) said. After sometime, he was found wounded near the second gate of the BJRM hospital. He tried to get to the hospital, but collapsed near the gate, the officer said. Investigations revealed that Mehtab was in relationship with a woman which was objected by her another friend Yogesh, the DCP said. On the day of the incident, the accused had seen her speaking to Mehtab over the phone for a while following which he forced her to call him at gate no.2 of BJRM hospital to meet her, the officer said. When Mehtab arrived there, an altercation broke out between them which was then followed by a scuffle. An enraged Yogesh then stabbed Mehtab with a knife. After stabbing, the accused fled away from the spot in his car along with the woman, the officer added. PTI AMP CK