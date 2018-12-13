Taxi permits to two-wheelers by states legal: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Issuance of taxi permits for all kinds of vehicles including two-wheelers by states is not only legal but would also ease traffic jams, Parliament was informed Thursday. "Under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 the states may issue permits for taxi under section 72 and 73. Therefore it is legal for the states to issue taxi permits for all kinds of vehicles including two wheelers," Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya told Lok Sabha. He was replying in written to a query whether the bike taxis have been made legal in 14 states. "The government is in favour of shared mobility which will help in reducing pressure on city and ease traffic jams," the Minister said adding that the state governments are competent to frame regulations for enabling bike taxis. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2018 passed by Lok Sabha proposes to strengthen public transport and shared mobility and has given more powers to states in this regard. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has earlier said that the government is planning to facilitate the rollout of bike taxis on a bigger scale and is preparing to introduce an app that will also include the new and economical way of commuting.He has been stressing that bike taxis will offer solutions not only for wading through severe traffic congestions in metropolises but can provide affordable transportation to people in far-flung rural areas. PTI NAM DRR