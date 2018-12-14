Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' concert film to premiere on Netflix

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (PTI) Pop star Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' tour is coming to Netflix this New Year's Eve. The singer, who turned 29 on Thursday, made the announcement on Twitter and thanked her fans for the birthday wishes.She also shared a teaser for the forthcoming concert film which will be released on Netflix on 31 December. "Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we've been working on for a while... The trailer for the Reputation stadium tour! The entire concert film will premiere on Netflix at at 12.01AM PT December 31," Swift wrote.The teaser features footage of her shows around the world, including plenty of images of the pop star on stage as well as zooms on her fans' excited faces.Swift's seven-month long tour kicked off in Arizona in May and saw her take to the stage around the world, including cities like London, Manchester and Dublin. Her tour came to an end in Tokyo in November. PTI SHDSHD