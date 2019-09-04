TCEB's India Road Show secures leads of 8,000 meeting and incentive delegates to Thailand

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGKOK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is reporting positive results from its recent India Road Show that substantiated sales leads with a potential of 3,500 meeting and incentive delegates from New Delhi and 4,500 delegates from Mumbai for events to be held in the Kingdom in the next couple of months.Ms. Nooch Homrossukhon, TCEB's Director of Meetings and Incentives Department, said the road show was staged in July with the aim of strengthening Thailand's existing meetings and incentives business from India and at the same time generating new opportunity."In line with TCEB's role - under its 'Thailand Redefine Your Business Events' branding - as a co-creator of business opportunities in generating promising sales leads for the Thai MICE sector, the India Road Show yielded productive results," said Ms. Nooch.The activity involved corporate networking events and media meet up sessions in New Delhi and Mumbai, and was led by Ms. Nooch, along with Mr. Nitin Sachdeva, TCEB's Representative in India.The events in New Delhi and Mumbai attracted significant interest within India's outbound meetings and incentives market, providing a positive indication of Thailand's continued status as a leading MICE destination in Asia, Ms. Nooch added.In New Delhi, TCEB's corporate networking event was attended by 48 corporate delegates, while the media meet up session saw nine media companies participating. The Mumbai event was attended by 55 corporate delegates, and the media meet up session drew five media companies.A major component of TCEB's marketing activity in the Indian market involves the "Meet by Design -- Redefined" support campaign, comprising three packages with a tailored menu of privileges and subsidies for event groups coming to Thailand.'Meet NOW' is for meeting and incentive groups starting from 100 delegates and offers a choice of exclusive in-kind services, including a Thai welcome gift for all delegates; VIP fast-track immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport or a cultural performance. For groups of over 500 delegates, a financial subsidy is also included. 'Meet SMART' is for corporate meeting groups of 100 from the 10 targeted industries under the Thailand 4.0 policy, while 'Meet MEGA' is aimed at larger groups of over 3,000 delegates.Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190903/2567769-1 PWRPWR