TCI Express Q2 net up 25 pc to Rs 16.27 crore

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Express logistic service provider TCI Express said Monday its net profit grew by 24.60 per cent to Rs 16.27 crore in the second quarter ended September 2018.The company in a statement said it had clocked a net profit of Rs 13.05 crore for the second quarter in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal."The increase in revenues pushed the companys PAT to rise by 24.60 per cent during the quarter, when compared to the same period of last year," the company said in a statement. The company said its revenue during the quarter showed a robust growth of 21.59 per cent to Rs 248 crore.Chander Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI EXPRESS, remarked, Today, Micro, Small and medium Enterprises (SME) contributes as high as 45 per cent to countrys GDP has pivot role to play in future on Indias economy. And at TCI EXPRESS sustainable business contribution from SME will be instrumental for growth in years to come."