TCI Express Q4 net rises 48 pc at Rs 17 cr

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Logistics firm TCI Express today reported 48.7 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 17.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit after tax (after exceptional items and/or extraordinary items) of Rs 11.9 crore in the year-ago period, TCI Express said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations (net) during January-March quarter increased to Rs 249.9 crore, over Rs 202.8 crore in the year-ago period.

"The increase in revenues increased the company?s PAT to rise by 49.42 per cent during the quarter, when compared to the same period last year," the company said in a statement.

?As the market became more accustomed to GST, many prominent clients found the perfect partners in us to help them unlock the potential of this transformative regulatory regime. The sector has been in flux in the past as it is unorganised but now all the indicators are bullish and our best-in-class services have enabled us to offer seamless service to our customer that is entirely unmatched," TCI Express MD Chander Agarwal said. PTI SID SBT SBT