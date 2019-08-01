TCL Launches "Born a Legend" UGC Global Marketing Campaign

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the leading players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, today launched a global marketing campaign with the theme "Born a Legend" to encourage consumers and employees to create User-Generated Content (UGC) to demonstrate what makes them a 'legend' in everyday life.The campaign is part of TCL's strategy of engaging and inspiring global audiences across digital channels. Employees and consumers are encouraged to create and upload their own short videos to their own social media pages or the TCL website between August 1st and September 29th. TCL will select the best videos and put them forward to a further stage where fans from around the world will be able to vote for their favorite videos. The three videos with the most votes will be announced as the overall winners on September 30th and the top winning submission will be rewarded with a legendary prize of USD10,000."I am thrilled to be kicking-off our global campaign and I hope our passionate consumers and employees will join the fun and participate," said Eileen Sun, Chief Marketing Officer, Overseas Business Group of TCL Smart Device Group. "At TCL, we always strive to inspire everyone to be true to their dreams, keep pushing themselves, and be their own legends. I believe this spirit will help people throughout their lives and in whatever they do."To submit or view the "Born a Legend" videos, please visit TCL's official website and social media accounts:Facebook @tclelectronicsglobalTwitter @TCL_TV_GlobalInstagram @tclelectronicsYouTube @TCL ElectronicsTCL official website: www.tcl.com/legendAbout TCLTCL is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. The company was founded in 1981 in China and now operates in more than 160 markets globally. In 2018, TCL was ranked second in the global TV market. TCL specializes in the research, development and the manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, mobile phones, white goods, audio and smart home products. Through its strategy of 'AI x IoT', TCL strives to become a world-leading smart technology company that helps its consumers live a smart and healthy life.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955225/TCL_Born_a_legend.jpg PWRPWRPWR