TCL launches iFFALCON brand, aims to sell 2 lakh smart TVs by 2018

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Leading Chinese TV maker TCL Multimedia has introduced iFFALCON brand in Indias highly competitive smart TV market and aims to sell 2 lakh units by the end of this year.

iFFALCON is a part of FFALCON Technology Holdings, in which TCL and leading internet content provider Tencent Digital have co-invested.

As per its strategy, the company would focus only on online sales channel and has entered an exclusive sales agreement with e-commerce major Flipkart.

"We are aiming to sell 2,00,000 TV units by the end of this year," FFALCON Technology Global CEO Tony Guo told PTI.

FFALCON is aiming to tap the rapidly growing entertainment solutions market here with its range of competitive prices, he added.

The company, which is importing the entire product range to be sold in India however said it is also not ruling out local manufacturing after a year when volumes increases.

"We would continue to add more models in our offering here," Guo said adding the focus will be on the high-end products.

At present, other TV makers as Xiaomi, Vu and Thomson are also operating in the smart TV segment with competitive prices.

In India, top three TV brands - Sony, Samsung and LG - together account for almost 90 per cent of the market. PTI KRH SVK KRH ANU ANU