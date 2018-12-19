TCS appoints two new independent directors

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Wednesday said it has appointed Hanne Birgitte Breinbjerg Sorensen and Keki M Mistry as additional and independent directors of the company for five years. They have been appointed with effect from Tuesday, TCS said in a regulatory filing. The appointment is based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and subject to the approval of shareholders, it added. With this latest addition, the board now has six independent directors out of a total of 10 directors. Sorensen has held various senior-level executive positions within the AP Moller-Maersk A/S Group in Denmark. In her recent executive roles, she was the chief executive officer (CEO) of Damco, a Dutch supply chain management company, from 2014 to 2016. Currently, she is on the boards of Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive, Delhivery, Ferrovial, LafargeHolcim and Sulzer. Mistry is the vice-chairman and CEO of Housing Development Finance Corporation and is on the board of Torrent Power Ltd. "I'm delighted to welcome Hanne Sorensen and Keki Mistry to our board. They are established corporate leaders in their respective fields and TCS will immensely benefit from their deep knowledge and rich experience in business and corporate governance," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the board of directors, TCS. PTI SR HRS