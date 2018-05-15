TCS expands presence in Arkansas, US

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Indias largest IT services firm TCS today said it has expanded operations in Arkansas, US with over 200 employees joining the company as part of the Transamerica deal.

In January, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had signed a deal worth over USD 2 billion with Transamerica to administer the latters life insurance, annuity, supplemental health insurance, and workplace voluntary benefits products, and manage the administration of more than 10 million policies.

"TCS will occupy several floors of the 1,400 Centerview building in downtown Little Rock, as part of a multi-year agreement with Transamerica...More than 200 former Transamerica employees now work for TCS at this Little Rock facility," TCS said in a statement.

This was a part of the efforts by the Mumbai-based company to recruit and protect more than 2,200 Transamerica jobs across the US in multiple locations.

The Little Rock office is a new US business centre for TCS, adding to its existing office in Bentonville, Arkansas that hosts more than 150 employees.

TCS said it has invested nearly USD 3 billion in the US over the past three years and has been among the top two IT services job creators in America.