TCS on client win spree,expands pact with US acoustic co Shure

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) The largest software exporter TCS has expanded its business relationship with the American audio equipment maker Shure, which entails setting-up of a global development centre.

This is the third deal announcement by the Tata group company since reporting its December quarter numbers last week, where profits slid marginally.

The deals announced in the recent past include over USD 2 billion each wins from American insurer Trasnmerica and market research firm Nieslen, a USD 690-million contract from a Prudential unit, and one more from retailer Marks & Spencer for an undisclosed sum.

For the newer contract with American firm Shure, with whom it has had a five-year association, it did not specify the total consideration.

The company has established a GDC to help build cross-platform and mobile enabled software for Shures audio technology and solutions, it said in a statement today.

Shure will be able to create secure, scalable, and differentiated audio products and solutions using TCS innovation labs and expertise in Internet of Things and cyber security technologies, it said.

The GDC and innovation labs will bring together talent, tools and frameworks, and enable Shure to adapt their current offerings and launch new products, TCS global head for technology business unit V Rajanna said.

"Our expanded collaboration with TCS will allow us to complement our core team and create innovative new product offerings more efficiently by leveraging TCS innovation labs," Shure chief technology officer Avi Vaidya said.