TCS shares continue to rise; regain Rs 8 lakh cr m-cap mark

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Rising for the second straight day, shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) moved 1 per cent up Tuesday, helping the company regain the Rs 8 lakh crore market valuation mark.The IT major's scrip gained 1.06 per cent to close at Rs 2,132.45 on the BSE. During the day, it went up by 2 per cent to Rs 2,153.80.On the NSE, shares rose 1.12 per cent to close at Rs 2,137.On the volume front, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 57 lakh units on the NSE during the day.Shares of TCS Monday closed nearly 5 per cent higher after the company reported 17.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for March 2019 quarter.In two days, the scrip has gained 5.56 per cent, adding Rs 44,541.28 crore to its market valuation, which now stands at Rs 8,00,177.28 crore on the BSE.Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 8,52,752.11 crore. PTI SUM SHW BALBAL