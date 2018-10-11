TCS shares fall over 3% ahead of Q2 results

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Shares of Tata Consultancy Services fell by over 3 per cent Thursday ahead of its second quarter earnings to be announced later in the day.The stock declined 3.10 per cent to close at Rs 1,979.75 on BSE. During the day, it slumped 4.89 per cent to Rs 1,943.05. At NSE, shares of the company went down 2.37 per cent to end at Rs 1,995.In terms of equity volume, 3.58 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 47 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day. Selling was also seen in other IT stocks, with HCL Technologies falling 4 per cent, Infosys 3.61 per cent, Wipro 0.90 pe cent and Tech Mahindra 0.40 per cent on BSE. Led by weakness in these stocks, the BSE IT index went down 3.21 per cent to settle at 14,413.70. The broader market also depicted extreme weak sentiment, with the BSE barometer falling sharply by 759.74 points or 2.19 per cent to end at 34,001.15. PTI SUM ANUANU