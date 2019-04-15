TCS shares jump nearly 5% after Q4 results; m-cap rises by Rs 36,136 cr

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Monday closed nearly 5 per cent higher, adding Rs 36,136 crore to its market valuation, after the company reported 17.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for March 2019 quarter. The scrip gained 4.78 per cent to close at Rs 2,110.05 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5 per cent to Rs 2,115. At the NSE, shares rose 4.88 per cent to close at Rs 2,113. On the volume front, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while over 91 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. Led by the rise in the scrip, the company's market valuation jumped Rs 36,135.93 crore to Rs 7,91,771.93 crore on the BSE. "TCS beat street/our estimates on revenues," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report on Saturday. The company Friday reported 17.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,126 crore for the March 2019 quarter. It had reported a net profit of Rs 6,904 crore in the year-ago period, TCS said in a regulatory filing. Revenue of the firm grew 18.5 per cent in January-March to Rs 38,010 crore from Rs 32,075 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added. PTI SUM RVKRVK