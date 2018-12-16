Teacher arrested for sodomy bid

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A school teacher has been arrested for allegedly trying to sodomise a student in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Sunday. According to a complaint by the boy's father, the student was sexually harassed by the accused, Ajit Kumar, in the school at Nagla Doheli village in Purkazi area, but the boy managed to flee, a police officer said. A case was registered against Kumar and he was arrested on Saturday, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB