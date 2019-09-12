Teachers are biggest visionaries for innovating, implementing what is good for students: HRD min

(Eds: more info) New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Teachers are the biggest visionaries and scientists when it comes to innovating and implementing what is good for nurturing students, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.Nishank made the comments at the national award ceremony for teachers by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the year 2018."Teachers are the biggest visionary and scientists when it comes to innovating and implementing what is good for nurturing students. They should create a positive environment with quality and values ??that meet the present and future needs of students," he said.Thirty-four teachers from across the country were awarded for excellence and use of innovative methods in teaching.The Minister launched 'Vidyadan', a digital infrastructure for knowledge sharing where schools will share their teaching content. The CBSE also launched 10 manuals for teachers -- manual on classroom experiential learning, art integration manual, manual on teaching artificial intelligence in schools, manual on joyful mathematics, manual on hubs of learning, manual on school quality assurance and assessment, compendium of courses manual, manual on outcome based inspection and environment integration manual. "Every student is different and unique, education should be according to the individual needs and nature of each student so that children become courageous, confident human beings with strong character and may be able to build their bright future," Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for HRD said. PTI GJS RCJ