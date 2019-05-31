Teachers, owners seek reopening of sealed coaching centres

Ghaziabad, 31 May (PTI) Teachers and coaching centre owners Friday staged a protest outside the collectorate here, demanding that sealed institutes be reopened and given time to comply with fire safety norms. Protesting under the aegis of the Ghaziabad Sikshak Samooh and the Trans-Hindan Institute Owners Welfare Association, they assured to follow the safety norms. Meanwhile, the district administration sealed 13 more coaching centres in Indirapuram, Vasundhara and Khoda colonies of the trans-Hindan area. Notices were also served on coaching institutes. "The administration will not permit any institute owner to disobey the fire safety rules," District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said. Till now, 27 coaching centers have been sealed. "Some of the institutes are being operated from narrow lanes. In case of any untoward incident, fire brigade vehicles cannot reach there for a rescue operation," she said. Institute owners have been told to shift to spacious areas so that firefighters could operate without any hindrance in case of an emergency. Without an NOC from the Fire Department, no institute would be reopened, Maheshwari added. PTI CORR RDKRDK