Teaching fraternity should refrain from student politics: HP governor

Shimla, Nov 30 (PTI) Teaching fraternity should refrain from student politics as it affects the educational environment in the campus, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat said Friday.Presiding over the annual court meeting of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here, Devvrat said, "Political activities at university level are uncalled for".The universities are centres of higher learning and human development, but unfortunately political activities in such institutions pollute the educational environment, he said.The governor called for collective efforts to make this university of an international standard. Sunder Nagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal unanimously was elected as a member of the Executive Council from the University Court on this occasion. PTI DJI DPB