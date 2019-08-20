Team Chandigarh University Makes India Proud at Dance World Cup 2019: Lifts 1st Runners-up Trophy Beating Teams From 19 Countries

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHANDIGARH, India and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Team from Chandigarh University representing India has once again made the country proud by winning the 1st Runners-up trophy at the 12th Edition of the Dance World Cup 2019. In 2018, the university team had lifted the Dance World Cup Trophy for the country. More than 323 teams from all across the world participated in the Dance World Cup 2019, which was hosted by International Dance Council (CID) at Whistler, British Columbia, Canada. The team from Chandigarh University not only lifted the runners-up World Cup Dance Trophy but also won honors for Punjabi Folk Dance Bhangra, which was adjudged as the Best Folk Dance during the competition.Initially, 18 teams were shortlisted for the final round of the Dance World Cup 2018, which then competed on the final day of the tournament. The team from England lifted the overall trophy of the Dance World Cup who performed Tap Dance, which is characterized by using the sound of tap shoes striking the floor as a form of percussion while the team from USA which performed Salsa dance won third position. Sukhvir Kaur, a final year Hotel Management student and captain of the Chandigarh University Team representing India, said, "Last year, our team had set high standards for us as they lifted the overall trophy and there was lot of pressure to meet the expectations.""All the team members in our team were performing for the first time and Dance World Cup was a great opportunity, as it was a chance to represent the traditional folk dance of Punjab at the International level," added Ramandeep Singh, an animation student and team member.Kirat Kaur, who hails from Rajasthan and a student of Law Department, said, "Our seniors gave us important tips to perform at the competition and their experience came handy to us in the finals as we enhanced our team coordination, which was an important deciding factor to be a winner.""The international audience were so excited to see our traditional dresses, especially the turban worn by boys, and the props like Sap, Khunde, Katto (Traditional instruments that are held by the dancers during their performance) that everyone wanted to click pictures with us," said Amarbir Kaur, another team member. "We are happy that we have been able to take our traditional folk dance Bhangra to International level and compete with the best of the talent in the world," said another team member Gurman Kaur who is a 2nd year physiotherapy student at the university. "The competition provided us a cross-culture platform where we could promote the richness of Punjabi Culture," she added."The international audience were also very attracted to the props that we were using in our performances and the artists from other countries wanted to learn how to use them," said Gurpreet Singh Mann, coach of the Indian Team. "We have become the only team in the competition who have consecutively won positions in the Dance World Cup, organized by International Dance Council," he added. About Chandigarh UniversityCU is an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. www.cuchd.inPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962124/Chandigarh_University_Students.jpg PWRPWR