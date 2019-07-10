Team India put up a great fight: Rahul

/R New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lauded the Indian cricket team for putting up a great fight and said it the team deserves the love and respect. Gandhi also congratulated the New Zealand team for its well-earned victory that gave them a place in the cricket World Cup finals. "Though they're a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect. Congratulations to New Zealand on their well earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final," he tweeted. India's famed top-order imploded on a day when it mattered most as a gritty New Zealand survived a swift counter attack from Ravindra Jadeja to win an exciting World Cup semi-final by 18 runs in Manchester on Wednesday. PTI SKCHMB