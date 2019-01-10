Team Satyam Batch Nail CAT 2018 Yet Again

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI and LUCKNOW, India, January 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --It was a proud day for Team Satyam's Centre of Excellence (COE) Batch 2018, located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Just like the pilot year for COE batch 2017, where all the 14 students managed to get 90+ percentile, the current batch nailed CAT 2018. Three classroom students from the COE Batch bagged perfect scores in CAT 2018. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806681/Team_Satyam_Logo.jpg )The star mentor of COE Batch, Rahul Sharma, who scored 99.99 percentile in CAT 2018, became the role model to many aspiring candidates in Lucknow. Pulkit Sachan, who scored 99.90 percentile was leading the list of toppers, followed by Rahul Anant with 99.74 percentile and Prateek Garg scoring 99.6 percentile. These toppers were among many others from the COE batch who scored more than 90 percentile in CAT 2018.The CAT 2018 examination was conducted on November 25, 2018. Nearly 2 lakh candidates sat for the computer-based Combined Aptitude Test examination. CAT was held in two sessions across 147 cities in India.Team Satyam, an MBA preparation coaching institute based in Lucknow is spearheaded by its founder Mr. Satyam Shankar Sahai. With a vision and drive to help students in Lucknow achieve their dream of reaching IIMs, Mr. Sahai set up Team Satyam and the batch of Centre of Excellence.In the founder Mr. Satyam Shankar Sahai's words, "Centre of Excellence is an innovative idea that took birth in 2017, with an aim to handpick the best students and provide them with the ace mentorship to get results."The fact that the handpicked students in the COE Batch are mentored and trained free of cost, makes it a quite unique initiative. The students are taught by their expert mentors, who demonstrate their excellence by appearing for CAT examinations each year, securing 99 plus percentiles. This year the Centre of Excellence Batch Test is being held on 27th January 2019, 11:00 AM onwards.Here are some features of the COE Batch:Motto: 'Best Mentors + Best Students = Best Results'Mentor: Mr. Rahul Sharma, an IIM-A Alumni, CAT 2018- 99.99 percentile, CAT 2016- 100 percentileExpert Faculty: Each mentor appears in the CAT examination every year to train the aspiring students effectively and they also write and analyze mocks individuallyCost: The program is absolutely free of costSupport: Around the clock support and personalized attention for each studentGDPI and WAT Session: Session conducted by Industry experts & IIM's panelistsAbout Team Satyam Team Satyam is an MBA preparation coaching institute based in Lucknow. Its founder, Mr. Satyam Shankar Sahai envisions to help students in Lucknow achieve their dream of cracking CAT entrance exam with flying colors. For more information, visit http://www.teamsatyam.com/ Source: Team Satyam PWRPWR