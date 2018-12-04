Teary-eyed family, friends bid adieu to Inspector Subodh

Etah (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Tears rolled down eyes of family, friends and colleagues of slain Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, killed in the Bulandshahr violence, when the body was consigned to flames in a state funeral Tuesday evening. Draped in the tricolour, the body was brought to his ancestral home in Tarigava village here from Bulandshahr for the last rites. Singh, who had probed the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case in Dadri initially, and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar died of gunshot injuries Monday as a rampaging mob, protesting against alleged illegal cow slaughter, torched a police post and clashed with the men in uniform. The inspector was posted as the station house officer at the Siana police station in Bulandshahr. Teary-eyed policemen and locals joined the grieving family in bidding adieu to Singh, who was given a state funeral. After the body reached here from Bulandshahr, it was taken to the police line where ADG (Agra zone) Ajay Anand, DIG Pritender Singh, and other senior officers paid tributes. From the police line, the body was taken to Singh's ancestral village where the inspector's sister Manisha and uncle Rakshpal initially objected to carry out the cremation before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached there and pacified them. After they agreed, Singh's son Shrey lit the pyre. Senior SP Etah Ashish Tiwari announced that all police personnel in the district will donate a day's salary to the deceased officer's family. He also consoled the bereaved family members. PTI CORR NAV DPB