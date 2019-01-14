Tecchren Batteries to invest Rs 450 cr in Andhra Pradesh to set up plant

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Tecchren Batteries, a subsidiary of US-based Tecchren Inc, has plans to set up a battery manufacturing plant at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh by investing around Rs 450 crore. The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tecchren Batteries, a statement said on Monday. Tecchren Inc is a privately owned company organised by Asian, North American & European professionals within technology, operations, finance, policy-making, and environmental issues. *****Star India launches Hotstar Specials *Entertainment major Star India on Monday announced launch of Hotstar Specials, in which its OTT platform would have contents produced by leading directors. For its first set of Hotstar Specials, Star Indiahas partnered with the storytellers which includes - includingShekhar Kapur,Neeraj Pandey, Kabir Khan, Nikkhil Advani, Ram Madhvani, Venkat Prabhu, Sudhir Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nagesh Kukunoor, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vishal Furia, Rohan Sippy, Debbie Rao,Sharad Devarajan and Salman Khan. Commenting on the development Star India MD Sanjay Gupta said: "WithHotstar Specials we hope to create the biggest Indian stories delivered to a billion screens. To bring this vision alive, we are proud to partner with a stellar line up of talent who are headlining our first set of Hotstar Specials." PTI KRH MRMR