Tech Data Signs Distribution Agreement With Automation Anywhere in India

MUMBAI, February 27, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Automation Anywhere, the global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Automation Anywhere pioneered RPA to enable organizations to automate business processes while freeing up existing employees to spend more time on strategic tasks. With this agreement, the two companies will now support mutual partners deliver solutions that augment human workforce with a digital one to focus on higher business value, improving customer engagement and innovation."Robotic Process Automation is the latest revolution in productivity enhancement and offers impressive savings in terms of time, effort and cost," said Naresh Desai, Vice President, Specialist Business, Asia Pacific, at Tech Data. "We are excited to partner with Automation Anywhere to help meet the growing demand for RPA solutions delivered to end-customers through our partner community in the Indian market.""Automation Anywhere is expanding its reach to a diverse set of clients in India through a growing cadre of boutique partners and emerging service providers," said Milan Sheth, Executive Vice President, India, Middle East and Africa, at Automation Anywhere. "We are thrilled to have Tech Data as our distributor in India, fulfilling the growing need of modern companies for automation technology that can scale and manage workloads with ease."Interact with Automation Anywhere: Visit website: www.automationanywhere.comCheck out monthly webinar series BotVisions: https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/webinars Follow on Twitter: @AutomationAnywhConnect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhereAbout Automation AnywhereAutomation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations builds world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, AI and embedded analytic technologies. Over 1,400 organizations use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.About Tech Data Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500 and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.Source: Automation Anywhere