Tech entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia invests in PeopleStrong

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Technology entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia has invested an undisclosed amount in HR firm PeopleStrong.

"Bhavins investment is part of a partnership between PeopleStrong and Zeta, Indias leading benefits platform, to provide a holistic offering to enterprises in the HR technology space," a company release said.

With this investment, Turakhia would hold a small equity stake and advise PeopleStrong in its journey to create a global HR tech company from India.

"We are excited to have his support for our journey ahead. Our strong focus on employee experience, coupled with benefits and payroll make a comprehensive offering, taking a significant leap ahead of traditional HR ERP solutions," said Pankaj Bansal, Founder and CEO, PeopleStrong.

PeopleStrong is an HR technology and solutions company, catering to over 200 customers and over 500,000 users.

The company had closed one of Indias largest HR tech transactions in April last year, when Renuka Ramnath led billion-dollar fund Multiples Equity invested in the company. PTI DRR SBT