Tech Mahindra partners Mitsui Knowlegde to develop digital solutions for Japanese market

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) IT firm Tech Mahindra Tuesday said it has partnered with Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co, Ltd (MKI) to develop digital enterprise solutions in the Japanese market. As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and MKI aim to address the lack of SAP-skilled workforce by 2025 in the Japanese market by creating a 600-member engineering pool in Japan and India, a statement said. Of this, Tech Mahindra is expected to bring 300 members, it added. In addition, both the teams will leverage tools, technologies and best practices to manage various aspects of the customer's SAP journey, including pre-sales, assessment, requirement gathering, implementation and support, the statement said. "This announcement is a watershed moment in our long-standing collaboration with Mitsui Knowledge Industry to implement enterprise solutions in Japan...Japan is a key market for us and we hope to improve a long-term value through this alliance," Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO CP Gurnani said. PTI SR RVKRVK