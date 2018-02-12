Tech tutorials, hackathon to broaden EU-India ICT cooperation

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The European Union Delegation here is organising a series of tech events across four cities, including a hackathon challenge in Bengaluru, which aims to imagine new applications that a smart city could offer to its citizens.

The hackathon will be hosted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on February 16, the EU Delegation in New Delhi said in a statement.

"This initiative is just one example of how we are implementing the decision taken at the India-EU Summit held on October 6, 2017 to broaden EU-Indias cooperation on ICT standardisation," Ambassador of the European Union to India Tomasz Kozlowski was quoted as saying in the statement.

The winning team of the hackathon will be awarded a trip to Estonia, supported jointly by the European Union and Estonia, to attend the Estonian flagship startup and technology event -- Latitude59, it said.

Four tutorials (Delhi - February 12; Hyderabad - February 14; Bengaluru - February 15 and Chandigarh - February 19) are also being organised.

The hackathon will familiarise Indian developers ? especially from startups and academia - with emerging global standards for machine-to-machine communications (M2M) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

These events are being organised in cooperation with Indian and European partners under an EU-funded project supporting cooperation between India and the EU on ICT standardisation.

According to the statement, "This hackathon aims to imagine new applications that a smart city could offer to its citizens, its elected officials or its technical and administrative services in a multi-domain vision based on the oneM2M standard." PTI KND NSD