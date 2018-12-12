'TechBhubaneswar 2018' Ends on a High Note

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BHUBANESWAR, India, December 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Mindfire Solutions raises the bar in the 3rd edition of the day-long conclaveThe 3rd edition of TechBhubaneswar held on the 9th of Dec, 2018 at Bhubaneswar, Odisha by Mindfire Solutions was a remarkable success. Drawing widespread participation from technology enthusiasts from across the country, the event lived up to its reputation for being the biggest software conclave in East India. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/618486/Mindfire_Solutions_Logo.jpg )The theme for this year was 'Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security'. Along with the other technical tracks of Software testing, Open source & Web, the event hosted in total 13 Technical sessions, 9 Lightning Tech sessions, 2 Non-Technical sessions and a panel discussion.Commenting on the event, Mr. Soumyanwesh Mishra, COO Mindfire, remarked, "The event in a lot of ways is a reflection of the commitment Mindfire Solutions as a company has towards the field of software technology. Watching inquisitive and intelligent minds come together, interact, share ideas, forge bonds is a wonderful experience."The event began with an enchanting show of artistic supremacy by the renowned sand artists of the SMS Sand Animation group, followed by the key note sessions. The speakers, comprising of 25 Business and Technology leaders of the industry, had a wonderful time interacting with 650+ enthusiastic participants. Commenting on the event, Mr. Rahul Verma, who was one of the keynote speakers remarked, "The event is truly one of its kind. I am impressed by the professionalism exhibited by the organizing team in executing the event seamlessly. With every passing year, I expect TechBhubaneswar to grow in scale and stature."For more details on TechBhubaneswar, click: http://www.techbhubaneswar.com/About Mindfire Solutions: Mindfire Solutions is a leading global software development and technology services company. Started in 1999, Mindfire has been helping clients across the globe in their product development in a cost-effective way. We have over 700 talented minds across two engineering centers in India and a sales office in the US. Mindfire is a winner of the Dun & Bradstreet Fastest Growing SME 2013 Award, Deloitte Technology Fast50 India 2013 Award, Red Herring Top 100 Asia Award, and Silicon India Top 25 QA Testing Companies. To know more, visit us at http://www.mindfiresolutions.com/Source: Mindfire Solutions PWRPWR