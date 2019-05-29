Technical snag affects train movement between Dilshad Garden and Shahdara

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A technical snag affected the movement of trains between Dilshad Garden and Shahdara, Delhi Metro officials said Wednesday."Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in the following loops temporarily -- between Rithala and Shahdara and between Shaheed Sthal and Dilshad Garden. "There will be single line train movement between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on Twitter. According to a senior official, train services were affected due to OHE (overhead electricity) issue on the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section."The Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section trains are being operated on a single line. Rectification work is underway," he said. PTI KND SLB SLB TDSTDS