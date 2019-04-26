Technical snags delay services on three lines of Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Services were briefly delayed Thursday on sections of three different corridors of the Delhi Metro due to technical snags, officials said. A senior Delhi Metro official said services were intermittently affected on the Blue Line, Airport Line and the Green Line, they said. There was a delay on Noida Electronic City-Yamuna section of the Blue Line in the day time, he said, adding that services were later restored. Services were briefly affected on Dwarka Sector 21-New Delhi section of the Airport Line and Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh section of the Green Line, the official said. PTI KND SNESNE