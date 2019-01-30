Technician faints at airport, PM asks officials to attend to him

Surat, Jan 30 (PTI) In a goodwill gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to provide necessary help to a technician, who fell unconscious during his address at the Surat airport on Wednesday.The unidentified technician, who was deployed near a large LED screen, suddenly fainted when Modi was delivering his speech.Mediapersons rushed towards the man and offered him water.Seeing this, the prime minister took a break from his speech and asked his security personnel to provide necessary help to the technician.An ambulance was immediately called and the man, who was deployed to supervise the functioning of the LED screens installed for the event, was taken to the civil hospital here.Modi was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the extension of the new terminal building at the airport here. PTI CORR PJT PD RSY RC