Technological Synergies Realized: Insilico Merges With SmartSoC

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Semiconductor companies SmartSoC and Insilico officially announce their merger. The new group will trade under the SmartSoC banner. Bharath Desareddy will continue as CEO, with Anurag Sharma joining as COO, working alongside Vice President Sukanya. SmartSoC has developed an outstanding reputation for service excellence and thought leadership and, cares deeply about the work they do and the clients they serve. "We are delighted to welcome the Insilico team to SmartSoC and are excited about what our combined talents and capabilities will mean for our clients and employees. The partnership is exciting for both organizations and is consistent with our mission to offer our customers and employees the long-term stability they deserve.With a successful growth strategy in place and this new influx of capital, SmartSoC is poised for long-term success," said Founder and CEO, Bharath Desareddy. "We view this as an opportunity to provide new services and expanded global coverage to all clients. We are also excited at the prospect of learning and the opportunities this presents for the growth and advancement for all of our people.With this merger, SmartSoC has stepped into the Embedded space and geared to cater the global market." Bharath continued, "SmartSoC is a growth company chasing an enormous opportunity ahead of it. Our employees have been the DNA of our success and we are excited to add the talent, experience of Insilico team. Combined, the companies have more than 150 technology professionals and the new SmartSoC will continue to drive technology innovation while providing customers with world-class levels of support for all Semiconductor solutions." About SmartSoC SmartSoC Solutions is emerging as a Top class leading semiconductor engineering solution providers. We always offer our customers the services which is the right solution for their tasks, whether it is a chip which is customized to their requirements (ASIC), a standard product which can be implemented quickly (ASSP), or a complete micro-system as symbiosis of sensor and evaluation electronics. Leveraging decades of technology excellence and partnerships, we are shaping the next wave of the digital revolution, adding significant value for businesses and consumers in the area of semiconductor services all around the world.For many semiconductor clients, SmartSoC Solutions is a trusted appendage of their own product teams. For more information, visit https://www.smartsocs.com/ About Insilico Insilico offers innovative services and solutions within the ambit of Embedded Design; Software, and in almost all areas of VLSI design, from Spec-to-Silicon, on a wide range of ASICs & CPUs/GPUs in all the latest technologies, including 7nm. With an agile and diverse team on a mission to cruising through the dynamic and ever-changing universe around us, we always reinvent ourselves for our clients. We enable End-to-End solutions across verticals and industries for Communication, Networking, CPU/Servers, Automobile, Bio-Medicals, Consumer Electronics and a wide range of IOTs with flexible engagement models and a 'Can do' attitude. Our strong alliances and partnership networks are integral to our exhaustive ecosystem of technologies and capabilities. Our presence in the USA, India; APAC, strong financials, validated processes, robust infrastructure and a global network of reputable clientele of the top semiconductor companies propel us further in our explorations, with a knowing we are headed in the right direction. For more information, visit https://insilicorp.com/