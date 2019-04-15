Technology on India's side in Balakot operation: IAF chief

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Technology was on India's side in the Balakot air strikes and the results would have been further tilted in the country's favour if the Rafale jets were inducted on time, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said on Monday. The Indian Air Force chief was addressing a gathering at a seminar on aerospace power of the future and the impact of technology. "In the Balakot operation, we had technology on our side, and we could launch precision stand of weapons with great accuracy. In the subsequent engagements, we came out better because we upgraded our MiG-21s, Bisons, and Mirage-2000 aircraft," he said. "The results would have been further skewed in our favour had we inducted the Rafale aircraft in time," Dhanoa said. PTI KND MPB KND MINMIN