Technology useful for efficient management of events, biggest example Kumbh Mela: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said technology can be used for efficient management of events and its biggest example was the successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela this year.Over 24 crore people visited the Kumbh Mela, held from January 15 to March 4, in Allahabad, according to the government. "Technology can be used for efficient management of any event. Its biggest example is the Kumbh 2019, in which technology was the biggest contributor to the success of the event," the chief minister told students and teachers at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University's (AKTU) foundation day function here.He also said today, through technology money of government schemes is going straight into the accounts of beneficiaries."In 2016, some cases of hunger-related deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh, and as soon as I took over as the CM, I held a meeting with the department concerned on the issue. "Using technology, about 13 crore ration cards were added to the database and e-POS machines were installed in 80,000 shops. This saved the state exchequer Rs 700 crore," Adityanath said.The chief minister said the government has been able to crackdown on criminals by using technology and this has instilled fear in their minds.For strong nation building the foundation is important and "if the beginning is good, the journey will also be good," he said.The chief minister said technology is required for rainwater conservation and harvesting, and to supply clean drinking water to every household in the state."The AKTU and other institutions like this should try to make technology cheaper, simpler and more useful for the people," Adityanath said.Minister of State for Technical Education Sandeep Singh expressed gratitude to all the guests who attend the programme.PTI SAB ANBANB