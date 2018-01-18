Tecno aims to double pace of growth in Indian smartphone mkt

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Handset maker Tecno today said it aims to double its pace of growth in the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market, bringing in devices with features like full-view display and enhanced camera capabilities.

Tecno -- which is a part of Transsion Holdings -- had entered the Indian market last year and introduced a slew of smartphones in the offline market.

"Last year was more of a testing phase for us and now we are geared up for the Indian market. In 2017, we will bring to customers devices packed with features including full-view display (18:9 display) and camera functionalities," Transsion Holdings Vice President Lin Qin told PTI.

He added that the company is looking at cornering a spot in the top five smartphone tally for handsets sold in the Rs 7,000-15,000 category in the Indian offline retail market.

"India is a big and important market for us. We are looking at doubling our growth this year," he said.

Tecno today launched a new handset, Camon i, which will start selling in the first week of February, priced at Rs 8,990.

It features 5.6-inch display, 1.3GHz quad core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt-memory, 13MP rear and front camera, and 3050 mAh battery.

The Indian handset market is one of the fastest growing markets globally and is dominated by players including Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo and Vivo. PTI SR SBT