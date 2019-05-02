TECNO Celebrates Free Spirit of Youth in Its First Brand Campaign of 2019 ‘Shine in AnyLight’

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The 360-degree brand campaign is going live from 2nd May19 and will run across popular offline and online mediumsNew Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaTECNO the fastest growing offline camera-centric smartphone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with presence in over 50+ countries, made its inroads in the country in April17. As the brand is celebrating its two-year anniversary in the Indian market today it announced the commencement of the first brand campaign for the year viz. Shine in AnyLight on the back of the recently launched CAMON i4. The 360-degree marketing campaign will start from 2nd May19.The campaign Shine in AnyLight includes a series of three documentary style films featuring Vicky Roy - A Rag Picker turned street photographer, Chandani Srivastava - A Street Dancer turned Choreographer, and Toshada Uma - The Hairless Style icon celebrating individuality and strength of mind and people who believe in paving their own way in life against all odds. Each films visuals are a storytelling of Shine in AnyLight factor of these individuals for whom Life is all about living their passion and following their dreams no matter the darkness. The first film to go on-air is of Vicky Roy, the Ace Photographer and rest two will follow shortly. Conceptualised& executed by CreativeLandAsia, the campaign is targeted towards the youth of the country that is free and open-minded. They are the ones that do not get influenced and are rather liberal about the choices they make in life. It is from this attitude that stemmed the core campaign idea of 'Shine in AnyLight focusing on the belief that for Indian youth life is not just lived, it is performed. Deep inside everyone there is piece of extraordinary waiting to be seen which can be discovered through TECNOs AnyLight camera lens, which help the consumer shine their best in any circumstance. Commenting on the launch of the TVC Mr. ArijeetTalapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, TECNO being a consumer-centric brand, listening and understanding the voice of our customers forms a part of our very DNA. We are committed to design products for the youth for whom Life is a performance and this performance needs to be presented to the world in the best possible way. With CAMON i4, we have brought the best of smartphone camera technology to our consumers with a unique proposition of capturing superb photos with the help of a 16MP AI selfie and AI triple rear camera powered by Night Algorithm 2.0 and Super Quad Flash light making photos shine brighter no matter what the darkness. To strengthen the product launch we are kick starting our brand campaign #TecnoShineInAnyLight from 2nd May. The campaign celebrates the free spirit of ordinary individuals who braved all odds to become successful in their passion areas and that TECNO smartphones enable the consumers to shine, no matter the darkness. No matter what light, you always keep shining.On the launch film Ms. Sudeepa Ghosh, Executive Creative director said, "The new campaign 'Shine in AnyLight' speaks about three people who have struggled their way through adverse situations and have reached a point in their lives where they've become an inspiration for countless others. In a land of 1.3 billion people, there are those hiding behind their dreams, fighting for some bytes on social media. And then there are those who shine with perseverance, talent and grit."To build the awareness for the #TECNOShineInAnyLight campaign and reach out to our core audience the brand has taken an aggressive approach of launching the campaign across touchpoints of TV, digital, on-ground & retail. The TV campaign will be available across 28 channels covering news, entertainment, movies like Colors, Sony Sab, &TV, Sony Max and regional channels like ABP Bangla, Star Jalsha to name a few. The campaign will be further amplified on Social and digital platforms. To help consumers get a first-hand experience of the AnyLight camera smartphones the brand will carry on-ground activities covering 100+ towns enabling direct face-to-face engagement with 1 mn + consumers on-ground through-out the campaign period. Watch the #TECNOShineInAnyLight TV Commercial: https://youtu.be/fF-oBjdDFfsAbout TECNO MobileEstablished in 2006, TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of Expect More, TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localised innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. It is a major global player with presence in more than 40 emerging markets across the world. In 2017, TECNO achieved a sale volume of more than 43 million units. TECNO Mobile is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club.For more information please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com To View the Image Click on the link below:TECNO Shine in AnyLight Campaign PWRPWR