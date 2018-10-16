TECNO Launches 'HarSuratKhoobsurat' Brand Campaign for the New CAMON AI Series

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Unveils 360-degree brand campaign; TVC revealed 10th Oct'18 TVC highlights #HarSuratKhoobsurat with TECNO Best Anylight AI camera smartphones Following an efficacious launch of new CAMON AI series consisting of 4 smartphones early this month, TECNO Mobile, a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India, today unveils its striking TV ad campaign for the festive season. The TVC is part of the overall 360-degree campaign for 4-weeks starting 10th Oct until 11th Nov'18. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769774/TECNO_HarSuratKhoobsurat.jpg )The 'HarSuratKhoobsurat' campaign for TECNO's new range of camera-centric smartphones is based on the philosophy that India is blessed with beauty all around and it's not just scenic, this beauty lies amongst everyone. It can be seen on every face one comes across, and it deserves to be captured, even more beautifully. It also truly compliments what the new TECNO CAMON AI series has to offer through its superb Best Anylight AI camera smartphones that aims at clicking exceptional pictures in any light condition.Talking about the new campaign, Mr. Gaurav Tikoo, CMO, TRANSSION India, said, "HarSuratKhoobsurat is not only a campaign for us but it is a philosophy that we truly believe in. We at TECNO are committed to delivering best camera and selfie experience across key price segments. And this festive season, our new TECNO CAMON AI range of smartphones aims at celebrating beauty of every Indian and empowering them to pose proudly in any light condition. Through this campaign, we want to better connect with them and revolutionise the Best Anylight photography experience. And to perfectly sum this idea up, we rehashed the evergreen hit by Bombay Vikings, Kya Surat hai in our TV commercial. It highlights the khoobsurat features of the powerful CAMON AI smartphones that capture the beautiful moments with great perfection."The brand has taken an aggressive approach of rolling out #TECNOHarSuratKhoobsurat festive campaign across multiple mediums ranging from TV, digital, social, radio, on-ground & retail. The 4-week TV campaign will be available across national and regional channels. The campaign will be further amplified on social and digital platforms. To help consumers get a first-hand experience of the "Best Any Light" camera smartphones the brand will carry more than 3000+ on-ground activities covering 1200 cities enabling direct engagement with our consumers and retail partners. Early this month, the brand announced the new range of TECNO CAMON AI series consist of 4 smartphones - CAMON iAir2+ priced @8,999; CAMON i2 @10,499; CAMON i2X @12,499 and CAMON iCLICK2 @ 13,499. The range flaunts many features which will change the game in the sub 14K segment such as 6.2" HD+ screen, 19:9 Super Full View notch display, 24MP AI selfie, 13+5MP Dual rear AI camera, Dual SIM, Dual VoLTE (4G+4G), 3750mAh and AI Face Unlock.About TECNO Mobile Established in 2006, TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of 'Expect More', TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localised innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. It is a major global player with presence in around 50 emerging markets across the world. In 2017, TECNO achieved a sales volume of more than 43 million units. TECNO Mobile is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: http://www.tecno-mobile.com.Source: TECNO Mobile PWRPWR