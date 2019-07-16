TECNO PHANTOM 9 Debuts on Flipkart at INR 14999

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaThe Flagship smartphone will be up for grabs starting 17th July at 12:00 noonEquipped with an In-display fingerprint sensor, Amoled screen, 6GB RAM & 32MP selfie camera is a game changer offering under sub 15k smartphone categoryFollowing the successful launch of the flagship PHANTOM 9 by TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, TECNO Phantom 9 will go live for sale on Flipkart starting July 17th, 2019.Priced at INR 14,999, the TECNO PHANTOM 9 comes with industry-first features from in-display fingerprint scanner to Dual Front Flashlight with 32 MP Selfie camera to strikingly beautiful Lapland Aurora design 3D Back cover with 6.4-inch Full HD+ Amoled display. The TECNO Phantom 9 ticks all the boxes for premium smartphone features at an attractive price-point. In line with its brand philosophy of Expect More TECNO has been consistent in redefining the smartphone camera and deliver best in class features in the mid-range segment. With this launch, it has further broken the clutches of mediocrity with features that help achieve and do more than ever. Adding more cheer to the excitement of consumers, the new TECNO PHANTOM 9 comes with 10% instant discount on SBI credit cardand TECNOs unique 111 promise under which it offers 1-time screen replacement, 100 days free replacement, and 1-month (12+1) extended warranty.Key highlights of TECNO PHANTOM 9: Key highlights The sale starts on July 17th at 12 noon No cost EMIs from Rs. 419/month Extra 10% discount on SBI cardsIn-display fingerprint sensor: TECNO PHANTOM 9 becomes the first smartphone under 15k segment to offer in-display fingerprint sensor. It incorporates photosensitive fingerprint technology and uses lens under the screen for faster and safer screen unlocking. AI triple rear camera: The back camera comes in a 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP configuration for the primary camera, ultra-wide-angle and a depth sensor respectively. Together, they provide good landscapes, low-light portrait images, as well as a special feature of microspur, supports focusing on objects within 2.5 cm. Additionally, it also comes equipped with Google Lens features, for smart identification of objects automatically popping up all the relevant information for your easiest reach.AI selfie camera: The front camera of TECNO PHANTOM 9 is equipped with 32MP High resolution selfie camera which uses the second generation of camera technology 4-in-1 pixel which ensures high-definition resolution. The Hair Crack Dual Flashlight ensures brighter, more stunning selfies irrespective of any scene, especially low light ones.Unmatched Full-fledged view: TECNO PHANTOM 9 offers delightful video streaming experience with its 6.4 inch FHD+ AMOLED, 600 Nits brightness and 91.47% screen to body ratio, it gives more screen space that allows users to see more. The smartphone is also visually appealing inspired by Aurora styling. The 3D back cover outlines the interplay of nano-halographic lines of light and rain jazzing up the auroras with a mystifying S-pattern. The device is distinctly slender with 7.75mm and ultra-light at just 164g weight. The optimized body arc curvature at 40 degrees, fluidic design at corners and smooth edges make the device easy to hold in the hand.More Storage Capability: Powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P35 processor, based on 12nm technology coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 12nm technology help is making the smartphone faster and power efficient. The phone also comes with a further expandable memory by up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.Decent Battery Life: The TECNO PHANTOM 9 is packed with a 3500mAh battery to ensure your handset does not quite run out of charge during multi-tasking.About TECNO MobileTECNO Mobile is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of Think Globally, Act Locally. Established in 2006, TECNO has presence in more than 60 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide. TECNO is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.comFind Out More:TECNO News HubFacebookTwitterInstagramTo View the Image Click on the Link Below:TECNO Phantom 9 available on Flipkart PWRPWR