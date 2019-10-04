'Ted Talks' is not in your face entertainment, it's engaging, says Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who returns as the host for season two of "Ted Talks", says the show grips the audiences with its collection of real-life stories and is a departure from the in your face entertainment.Shah Rukh said the show seeks to showcase the "good things" in one's life."People get inspired by good things or ideas rather than new things. A good thing or idea can be said in a funny, musical or serious way. I think there are two main aspects of entertainment, either it makes you laugh and entertain or it engages you... "'Ted Talks' is extremely engaging. You meet people, you talk to people, who are not only expressing ideas but are impacting lives also. It is easy to talk and give idea but it is difficult to walk the path," Shah Rukh said at the show's press conference on Thursday.He further said the show gives him the opportunity to listen and absorb inspiring real-life stories. "There are so many speakers who made a big change and they are not talking about goodness and social service. I get an opportunity that I can peep into the minds and hearts and listen to them, I am absorbing them. It has changed me as a person. "It is not in your face entertainment. There is no song and dance which we always believe is the entertainment format that we like to see on television. But it is engaging, it is absorbing and it is going to make you think differently. All the speakers motivate me."The 53-year-old actor says his learning from the show is that any idea or a simple thought shouldn't be ignored as it can change the course of someone's life and millions of people at the same time."The whole idea about 'Ted Talks' is that they talk about the work they have done instead of us telling you what they will do. It really sounds nicer with their understanding of their subject and why they walked on this path. "Generically, what I have understood from this is that every idea which comes to you, however miniscule and small it actually is, the scope of the idea depends on you, how far do you take it." PTI KKP RBRB