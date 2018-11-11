Teddy Geiger and Emily Hampshire get engaged

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (PTI) Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger and actor Emily Hampshire are engaged. Posting several photos and a video of herself Geiger shared the news and gave a glimpse at her engagement ring. The pair made their relationship public on social media in August, close to a year after Geiger first revealed to fans that she is transgender."I love this woman so much she treats me like a little princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone. I am so fucking happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night and take care of our little B.B. stumbs together. Which is why..." Geiger, who also released her new album LillyAnna this week, wrote.She continued in a second post, "Which is why... When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said... YES... INFINITE YES. I love you @emilyhampshire." PTI SHDSHD