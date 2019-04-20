Tedx Panaji Unplugged to Give Common Man a Chance to Step on the Tedx Main Stage

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Panaji, Goa, India(NewsVoir)As a build-up to the main event of TEDx Panaji 2019, scheduled on Sunday 28 April 2019 at Kala Academy Goa, TEDx Panaji team has come up with another mini event. It is called TEDxPanaji Unplugged, where anyone who has an interesting idea to share can speak about it and get a chance to step on the main stage of TEDx Panaji, if selected. Speaking about this innovative concept, the Organiser of TEDx Panaji, Dattaprasad Shetkar said, Most people fancy the opportunity of standing and speaking on the red circle of a TEDx event as a speaker. However, the chances of getting selected as a speaker of the main event are few and far. So heres your chance to speak about your idea and get a chance to be on the main stage of TEDx Panaji 2019. The Unplugged event is scheduled on Thursday 25th April at 91 Springboard, Panaji Goa and will start at 5.30 pm. To register as a speaker for Unplugged event you can fill up a google form at the link - forms.gle/kNzvGB2jndxyKf586. There are limited slots for registration. The Unplugged event will be free and open for all. Each speaker will be given 5 minutes to speak about his or her idea. This idea needs to be submitted during the registration process. The speakers are not allowed to use slides, multimedia, props etc. The event will be judged by a panel of judges from TEDx Panaji and three best ideas will be selected to be presented on 28th April, during the main event. The selected ideas will also receive some tips and coaching by the TEDx Panaji team to be presented on the main stage. The main event will feature 14 speakers and 2 performing artiste groups and will be held at Kala Academy on 28 April. For more information about the main event, please visit www.tedxpanaji.com. PWRPWR