Teen crushed to death by tractor in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 16 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl died after being hit by a speeding tractor in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said Saturday.Laxmi Vaishnav, a resident of Shiv Colony was going to her friend's house when the accident occurred on Friday night at Char Murti circle on Kota road, SHO Baran City Police Station Rajendra Meena said.The class 10th student was taken to Baran district government hospital was referred to Kota. She succumbed to her injuries enroute, he said. The body was handed over to the family on Saturday morning after the post-mortem examination was conducted at the Maharao Bhim Singh hospital in Kota, he added.A case of negligent driving was registered against the driver who is traced, he added. PTI CORR MAZ RHL