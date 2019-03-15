Teen drugged, gang-raped in UP

Banda (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said Friday. The incident took place when the girl, a resident of Banda, left her home following certain differences with her family on Wednesday. She reached a bus stand in neighbouring Mahoba, where she met a man who took her to a nearby house, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Virendra Kumar said. According to an FIR, the teenager has alleged that she was first given some intoxicating substance and then raped by the youth and another person, the ASP said. The girl has not mentioned that any of the two accused were known to her. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and both the accused have been arrested, the officer said, adding that a medical examination had confirmed rape. PTI COR SAB MAZHMB