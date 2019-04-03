Teen girl raped by Dalit youths

Banda (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly raped by two Dalit youths at a village in Bisanda area here, police said Wednesday.The incident took place on Monday when the 16-year-old girl was alone at her house. Pushpendra and Rajbahadur Kori entered the house and raped her, they said.An FIR was registered against the two following a complaint by family members of the victim.The accused were arrested Wednesday, police added.PTI CORR ABN SRY