Ghazipur (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a tractor in Baresare area here, police said Monday.The incident took place Sunday when Amit Prajapati died on the spot after being hit by the tractor, they said.The tractor driver managed to flee, police said, adding that they are trying to arrest him.