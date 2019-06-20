Teen killed, two injured in UP road accident

Mathura (UP),Jun20 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died and two others were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a car on the Vrindavan-Sunrakh road here Thursday, police said.The incident took place near a school, around five kilometres from Vrindavan, when the car travelling towards Sunrakh village collided head on with the motorcycle, they said.The boys were taken to Nayati hospital where doctors declared one Akhilesh brought dead while his younger brother Awadesh (14) and Satendra (15) are stated to be critical and undergoing treatment, the police said. The driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot, they said, adding that a search operation has been launched to nab the culprit, they said. PTI CORR MAZ RHLRHL