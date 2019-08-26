Teenage girl rescued from Delhi after being forced in prostitution

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A 16-year-old Assamese girl was rescued from the national capital after allegedly being trafficked and forced into prostitution, police said. However, the rescue led to another tug of war between the Delhi Police and the DCW, with both claiming credit for saving the girl. The panel said the girl was rescued from Holambi Kalan village here. Her parents had died several years ago and she was living with her two sisters in Assam, they said. Over nine months ago, a person known to the elder sister lured them to Delhi with the promise of a high-paying job in a cup manufacturing company, it said. They came to the national capital and started staying with the man and his wife at their residence. Three days later, the girls were informed that they will have to work as prostitutes in Delhi, the panel said. When they protested, they were attacked with blades and were not given food for several days. Soon men started coming there and raping them, they said. The girls were kept in house along with 20 other minor girls. On August 19, the girl found the main door of the house open and she along with a few other girls made an unsuccessful attempt to escape, the panel said. The accused caught them and tied them with a rope. She was somehow able to cut the rope and run away pushing the accused while he tried to stop her, the panel said. She was chased down the road by him but she managed to get away and reached Badli Railway station at 6 am. The panel claimed that it was there that she met a woman who informed the DCW. The police had initially refused to file an FIR but later they registered a case, it claimed. However, the police said the woman informed them about the girl. "Around five days ago, a passerby spotted a girl and handed her over to police. The girl is saying that there are more victims who have been kept somewhere but does not know the exact location of the place. The girl is not educated and there is no role of the DCW. We have already filed a case and are probing the matter," a senior police officer said. There have been several instances in the past where DCW and police have both claimed that they have been instrumental in such rescues. PTI SLB NIT AAR