Teenage lovers commit suicide in UP

Bareilly, Jun 25 (PTI) Two teenage lovers ended their lives by consuming poison in a village here, police said Tuesday.Superintendent of Police (city) Abhinandan Singh said that both the deceased were residents of Palpur village under Cantonment Police Station. "Pooja (13) consumed poison and ended her life on Monday night while Maakhan (15) too consumed poison and died when he came to know about Pooja's death," Singh said.Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. PTI CORR NAV RHL